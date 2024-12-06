George Pickens goes viral for comment about Browns player

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens got into a fight at the end of his team’s game against the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago, but apparently he has no idea who was on the other end of the scrum.

The Steelers tried a Hail Mary at the end of their 24-19 loss to Cleveland in Week 12. Pickens got tied up with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II and the two ended up fighting behind the end zone. You can see the video here.

Newsome called Pickens a “fake tough guy” after the game. With the Steelers getting set to host the Browns on Sunday, Pickens was asked this week if he has spoken with Newsome at all.

“I don’t even know who that is,” Pickens replied.

Will George Pickens talk to Browns CB Greg Newsome before the game Sunday? Pickens: “I don’t even know who that is.” pic.twitter.com/FK59cWG7q8 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 6, 2024

Pickens knows who Newsome is. He just doesn’t want to give his rival the satisfaction, so he is opting for bulletin-board material instead.

Though he has been productive this season with 850 yards through 12 games, Pickens has made headlines for non-football reasons on several occasions. Head coach Mike Tomlin seems to be growing tired of that.