Report: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt being dropped from NFL draft boards

Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had seen his value rise considerably since January. And following an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, that rise reached its peak — many began to view him as a first round prospect.

But as the 2022 NFL Draft nears, teams once again find themselves worrying about Wyatt’s off-field characters concerns.

Walter Football reports that several teams have dropped Wyatt from their draft boards entirely.

“He’s off our board,” said an AFC general manager. “If teams are okay with the character, I think he goes between No. 21-32. He has a lot of red flags.”

An NFC director of player personnel expressed similar sentiments.

Wyatt was arrested in February of 2020 for a domestic incident. He was ultimately charged with criminal trespass, damage to property and family violence — all misdemeanor charges. Walter Football also reports that there were three additional domestic incidents that were unearthed during private investigations.

Despite these issues and some teams dropping Wyatt from their board, he still has several top-30 visits lined up. He’s also already visited the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and others.