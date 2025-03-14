Another ex-Cowboys player takes shot at team after leaving

The Dallas Cowboys have lost some key players in free agency this week, and veteran defensive back Jourdan Lewis is the latest to fire a shot at his former team.

Lewis agreed to a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the start of free agency on Monday. The 29-year-old has many memories from the eight seasons he spent in Dallas, but they are clearly not all positive.

On Friday, Lewis called attention to a clip of Jacksonville reporter Mia O’Brien talking about how Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile plans to have Lewis and Jarrian Jones stick to playing nickel and slot cornerback. O’Brien also said Lewis was “the straw that stirred the drink” for the Cowboys’ defense.

Sep 25, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Watch tape. It’s out there…,” Lewis wrote on X when he shared the video.

Lewis then seemed to question how he was utilized in Dallas. He called himself the highest-rated slot cornerback in the NFL but indicated that former Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer had defensive backs match up against an opposing wideout and stick to him.

“Highest rated slot coverage grade and all we did was match and man,” Lewis wrote in another X post.

Lewis also responded to a follower who said Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean is better than Lewis. The veteran told the troll to watch film of when the Cowboys played the Carolina Panthers last season and when the Eagles played Carolina.

Lewis ended by saying he was airing out “a decade of frustration,” which was clearly a shot at the Cowboys.

Cowboys fans have been frustrated for years with their team’s inability to live up to expectations. It sounds like many players in Dallas have felt the same way.

Former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also took a swipe at the team after he departed in free agency this week, though his comment was even more ruthless.

Lewis spent eight seasons in Dallas after he was drafted in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. He had 330 total tackles, 9 interceptions and 9 fumble recoveries during his tenure with the Cowboys.