Ex-rushing champion signs new deal with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a key member of their backfield.

Veteran running back Kareem Hunt agreed to a new contract with the Chiefs on Friday, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. The deal is for one year at a base salary of $1.5 million and includes an additional $1 million in incentives.

The Chiefs re-signed Hunt early last season after Isiah Pacheco suffered a serious leg injury. Hunt rushed for 728 yards and 7 touchdowns in 13 games. He averaged a mediocre 3.6 yards per carry, but he maintained a role even after Pacheco returned late in the year.

Hunt began his career with the Chiefs after they drafted him in the third round in 2017. He had an immediate impact with the team and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards and scored 8 rushing touchdowns that season. Hunt also had 455 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

After picking up in 2018 where he left off the year before, Hunt got himself into trouble off the field. A video surfaced that showed him shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel, which led to the Chiefs waiving him. Authorities chose not proceed with charges against Hunt after the women stopped cooperating.

Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns after the 2018 season and was suspended for eight games in 2019. He played for Cleveland for the majority of five seasons before returning to Kansas City.