Giants coach addresses questions about Daniel Jones’ job security

It is no secret that Daniel Jones is entering a make-or-break season with the New York Giants, and some have wondered if he might lose his starting job before Week 1. Head coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday tried to throw cold water on that talk, but was he successful?

Daboll was asked by a reporter if veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor might get some first-team reps in the preseason. He said he has “full confidence” in both Taylor and Jones and that Taylor getting first-team reps has no reflection on Jones’ depth chart position.

Brian Daboll says Tyrod Taylor "might" receive reps with the first-team offense. Is that an indictment on Daniel Jones? "Absolutely not" pic.twitter.com/llRHGfDPg3 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 16, 2022

Jones has 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 38 career games. He has a career 62.8 percent completion percentage. The Giants drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, and the investment has not paid off. They chose not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, as expected.

That means Jones is playing for his job. Daboll had some advice for the former Duke star earlier in the offseason. While we would expect Jones to keep his starting job through Week 1, it goes without saying that he will not be given many chances to miss up this year.