Giants head coach shares his advice for Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is in a make-or-break year. The Giants declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ rookie deal, meaning that another below-average year would likely end his stint with the Giants.

Faced with such a prospect, some quarterbacks might opt to play conservatively. But Giants first-year head coach Brian Daboll had the exact opposite message for Jones while speaking to reporters Thursday prior to the team’s third on-field offseason team activity (OTA) practice.

“We want to make sure we protect the ball,” Daboll said. “But again, you can’t go out there and play afraid. Be smart, not reckless, if you will. If he’s got a shot on the right read, let it go.

“We’re going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, but I want him to turn it loose.”

Brian Daboll says he wants Daniel Jones to "turn it loose" this season: "You can't go out there and play afraid. Be smart, not reckless. If he's got a shot on the right read, let it go" pic.twitter.com/Z41dMI5GGu — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 19, 2022

Jones has not done a great job of taking care of the football or making accurate reads and throws during his first three seasons.

He’s thrown 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 38 games, and has a career 62.8 percent completion percentage.

Daboll certainly has more credibility than most, having helped mold Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen into one of the league’s best quarterbacks. But Allen is a more talented quarterback overall, so it remains to be seen if Daboll will have a similar effect on Jones.