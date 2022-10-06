Giants bring back former anchor of their defense

Landon Collins was one of the best players in the NFL during his prime years with the New York Giants, and the team is hoping he still has something left to offer.

Collins, who was a free agent, told Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a contract with the Giants. He will sign a practice squad deal with New York and travel to London to be with the team for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Collins spent the first four seasons of his career with the Giants after they drafted him with the 33rd overall pick in 2015. He made three consecutive Pro Bowl teams from 2016-2018 and was a First-team All-Pro in 2016. The former Alabama star then signed a six-year, $84 million contract with division rival Washington prior to the 2019 season.

Washington moved Collins to a hybrid safety/linebacker position because of injuries last season. He suffered a foot injury late in the year and was placed on injured reserve. Collins was then cut this past offseason. The injury likely played a role in him going unsigned for so long.

Collins finished with 81 total tackles and two interceptions in 13 games with Washington last season. He also had a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.