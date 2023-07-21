 Skip to main content
Giants WR is not happy over Daniel Jones’ ‘Madden’ rating

July 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Daniel Jones throwing a pass

Oct 18, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is sticking up for his quarterback over what he sees as a “Madden” ratings snub.

Madden NFL 24 released its overall ratings for quarterbacks recently, which sparked plenty of discussion. Notably, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was just a 75 overall, a number only three points higher than veteran backup Andy Dalton and behind the likes of Ryan Tannehill and Geno Smith. That did not go down well with Slayton, who jokingly threatened “Madden” developers over the low rating.

It makes sense that Jones’ rating would be controversial, because the quarterback himself certainly divides opinion. Jones threw for 3,205 yards and rushed for another 708 last season, but even the Giants seem to think that he can achieve much more going forward. On the other hand, they also handed him a $160 million contract extension, so it’s fair to say they are expecting big production going forward.

Jones is far from the only quarterback who some feel was snubbed by “Madden” developers.

