Giants agree to deal with Saquon Barkley replacement

March 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
A close-up of a New York Giants helmet

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants moved quickly to try to replace Saquon Barkley in their backfield.

The Giants agreed to a three-year contract with former Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary, according to multiple reports. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Singletary’s deal is worth $16.5 million but could rise to $19.5 million.

The good news for the Giants is that Singletary was not significantly less productive than Barkley was last season. With the Texans, Singletary rushed for 898 yards and four touchdowns on 216 carries in a season that saw him re-establish himself as a legitimate candidate for a lead back. The Giants will get him for a lot less money than what the Philadelphia Eagles will be paying Barkley as well.

Singletary is still only 26 and represents a solid signing for the Giants as they move to replace Barkley. It will not lessen the sting of Barkley leaving for a rival, though.

