Fans all made the same joke after Jameis Winston turned heads with his pregame post

Fans are already imagining the fireworks set to fly as Jameis Winston makes his first start of the 2025 season.

Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart will not play in the team’s Week 11 clash against the Green Bay Packers as the rookie deals with a concussion. With Dart out, the Giants made the surprise decision to start Winston ahead of fellow veteran backup Russell Wilson.

Winston uploaded a post on Saturday that went viral on social media. The former Pro Bowler posted a bible verse accompanied by a picture of him in an expensive-looking trench coat.

“‘The horse is prepared for battle, but victory comes from the Lord.’ – Proverbs 21:31,” Winston captioned the post.

“The horse is prepared for battle, but victory comes from the Lord.” – Proverbs 21:31 pic.twitter.com/dfZEQs0xvL — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) November 15, 2025

The post got a lot of attention, with nearly four million views and 100,000 likes as of writing. Despite the amount of fanfare Winston got for his social media content, several fans could not help but joke about how Winston was going to throw a ton of touchdowns with just as many interceptions.

Jameis Winston about to throw 6-7 touchdowns 😂 Just don’t know which team gonna be celebrating them 💀🔥 @UnderdogNFL — Hippie 💵 (@HippieCollects) November 15, 2025

377 Yards

3 TDs

3 INTs

1 Pick 6



My goat 🐐 — Dirky (@713Capital) November 15, 2025

Here we go 😂🔥 you finna throw either 5 TD’s or 5 Picks but either way it will be glorious 😂😂 — $tonedGod🕊🇭🇹 (@StonedGod_) November 15, 2025

I’ve never been more sure of an over in my life — DylPicks (@DylPicksGreens) November 15, 2025

Winston has been known to be an erratic offensive weapon throughout his career. Fans have clearly not forgotten his iconic 2019 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he threw for over 5,000 yards but also gave up 30 interceptions.

As entertaining as Winston is to a neutral spectator hoping for high-scoring football, he’s arguably even more interesting as a person. The 31-year-old amused fans with a Hamilton reference during his press conference earlier this week.