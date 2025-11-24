Giants have made another major change after latest loss

The New York Giants have made another significant coaching staff change in the wake of their Week 12 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Giants lost 34-27 in overtime to the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. They appeared poised to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season, but their defense fell apart down the stretch.

On Monday, the Giants fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. They have named outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen their interim DC, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Giants have blown several leads this year, which contributed to their decision to fire Bowen. They have led by double-digits in seven games this season and won just two of those, which were there only two wins all year. New York has also blown five fourth-quarter leads.

With their latest loss, the Giants are now 2-10 on the season. They fired former head coach Brian Daboll after their Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears and have now lost six straight games overall.

The Giants have allowed 27.8 points per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

Bowen spent less than two full seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Giants. He held the same role with the Tennessee Titans prior to being hired by Daboll in New York.