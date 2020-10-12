Giants DB Logan Ryan has ‘sick taste’ over tackle that injured Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury on Sunday, and it was New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan who inflicted it. Like everyone else who witnessed what happened, Ryan was clearly very bothered by the injury.

Ryan dragged Prescott to the turf on a play in which Dak scrambled for nine yards. It was a clean tackle, but Prescott’s ankle bent awkwardly underneath him resulting in a compound fracture and dislocation. After the game, Ryan told reporters he feels “terrible” about the play.

"The worst thing that happened today was the Dak injury, bigger than football. … I hope he gets $500 million when he comes back. He deserves it" — Giants S Logan Ryan, who says he "feels sick" about the injury to Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/IMve3R29sv — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 12, 2020

“The worst thing that happened today was the Dak injury — bigger than football,” Ryan said. “I feel terrible. It was a routine football play. … I hope he gets $500 million when he comes back. He deserves it. He’s a hell of a quarterback.

“Obviously, there was no malicious intent there. I went through a similar injury a couple years ago (broke fibula). I just told him, ‘What would Kobe do?’ I hope he comes back. I hope he gets $500 million, he deserves it. That was the worst thing that happened today. I’ve got a sick taste in my stomach for it.”

Ryan was obviously referring to Prescott’s contract situation. The quarterback could not work out a long-term extension with the Cowboys prior to the season, so he is playing under the franchise tag this year. That has led to some concern about him not getting as much money next offseason as he would have before the injury.

Dez Bryant also alluded to Prescott’s contract when he issued a warning to Jerry Jones after the injury.

Prescott underwent surgery on Sunday night and it reportedly went well. He should make a full recovery, and he is young enough where the injury should not impact his free agency all that much. Still, it is a reminder that playing under a one-year deal always carries risk for a star player.