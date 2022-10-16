Giants committed brutal mistake before allowing long TD

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, and he got a massive assist from the New York Giants on the play.

Drake gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when he ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run. He exploded through a massive hole and was not touched.

The Ravens obviously blocked well on the play, but there is a reason there was such a massive running lane. The Giants only had 10 defenders on the field.

Giants only had 10 men on field on Drake’s TD run. 3 DL, 2 OLBs, 1 ILB, 4 DBs https://t.co/Der2nCtix0 pic.twitter.com/eUTNOqFqdM — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 16, 2022

Head coach Brian Daboll will not be happy about that. If it’s any consolation, we actually saw the same thing happen to one of the best coaches in the NFL last year.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are hard enough to stop with 11 defenders on the field. The last thing the Giants should be doing is spotting them a player.