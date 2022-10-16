 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 16, 2022

Giants committed brutal mistake before allowing long TD

October 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Kenyan Drake rushes for a touchdown

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, and he got a massive assist from the New York Giants on the play.

Drake gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when he ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run. He exploded through a massive hole and was not touched.

The Ravens obviously blocked well on the play, but there is a reason there was such a massive running lane. The Giants only had 10 defenders on the field.

Head coach Brian Daboll will not be happy about that. If it’s any consolation, we actually saw the same thing happen to one of the best coaches in the NFL last year.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are hard enough to stop with 11 defenders on the field. The last thing the Giants should be doing is spotting them a player.

Article Tags

New York Giants
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus