Giants players were on lockdown at mall after fatal shooting

December 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Brian Daboll on the sideline

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks up during the second half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants dealt with a frightening situation on the eve of their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings, as several players were inside a mall where a fatal shooting took place.

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday night at the famous Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Giants executive vice president of communications Pat Hanlon told The Associated Press that the team was staying at a hotel adjacent to the mall and that some players were inside the mall at the time of the incident.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Saturday that “many Giants players” and general manager Joe Schoen were at the mall when the shooting took place. They were part of a lockdown that lasted roughly an hour.

Bloomington Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups that escalated. No suspect was in custody as of Friday night.

The 8-5-1 Giants are coming off a huge divisional win over the Washington Commanders. The NFL has admitted they benefitted from a huge officiating mistake in that game.

Minnesota is looking to improve to 12-3 a week after their historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts.

New York Giants
