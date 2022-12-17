Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback

The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. Even Kirk Cousins was shocked by that fact.

Cousins, along with the rest of the Vikings, played terribly to start their Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime before coming back in the second half.

Minnesota eventually tied the game at 36 and then won it 39-36 in overtime.

Cousins was interviewed by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero after the game. He was unaware that his team had made history until Pelissero mentioned it.

“In NFL history?!” Kirk Cousins needed a moment to take it in: The #Vikings just pulled off the biggest comeback of all-time.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/sOPxnJVKXQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2022

“We just pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history? OK, I need a second, Tom,” a surprised Cousins said.

Cousins was asked what the team’s mood was during halftime.

“There was belief. Patrick Peterson said all we need is five touchdowns. I thought he was being sarcastic. … basic people don’t do what we just did.”

Well, Peterson wasn’t being sarcastic. The comeback was realistic, and Minnesota proved that.

The Vikings are now 11-3 and have clinched the NFC North. Now they also have tons of confidence about their ability to win any game.