Giants release Pro Bowler after failing to find trade partner

James Bradberry was one of the New York Giants’ biggest offseason additions two years ago, but they have already moved on from the veteran defensive back.

The Giants released Bradberry on Monday, saving more than $10 million against the salary cap. General manager Joe Schoen told WFAN Sports Radio last week that he attempted to find a trade partner for Bradberry and was surprised by the lack of interest.

“I thought there would be more interest. There were some teams that showed interest pre-draft, and we had a couple different times there were compensation in place and the contract never worked out,” Schoen said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Being the fact that we did have good talks with the other teams and their agents had good talks with teams, sometimes if you’re going to renegotiate a contract and couldn’t come to an agreement, it is what it is.”

Bradberry signed a three-year, $43.5 million free agent contract with the Giants two years ago. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and had 47 total tackles and four interceptions last season. The 28-year-old was set to make $13.5 million next season and would have counted $21.9 million against the cap. That was the primary motivation behind releasing him. The Giants were just $6 million under the cap prior to the move.

There should be plenty of interest in Bradberry, who has missed only a handful of games in his six-year career. The former second-round pick spent his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.