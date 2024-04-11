Giants reuniting Brian Daboll with former Bills piece

Brian Daboll is about to give it another go with a familiar face.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday that the New York Giants are signing veteran defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. Rapoport notes that a deal between the two sides had been in the works for some time now.

Phillips, 31, played the last two seasons for the Buffalo Bills. He also had a previous stint with the Bills from 2018-19, overlapping with Daboll’s time there. While the two worked on different sides of the ball (Daboll was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo), they are still very familiar to each other.

The signing of Phillips definitely isn’t a bad one for the Giants either. In 14 spot appearances for the Bills last season, Phillips had 15 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a career-high five passes defended. He has tremendous size at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds and should give the Giants a little more flexibility heading into the draft later this month (where they reportedly have some interesting plans).