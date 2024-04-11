 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 11, 2024

Giants reuniting Brian Daboll with former Bills piece

April 11, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Brian Daboll on the sideline

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks up during the second half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll is about to give it another go with a familiar face.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday that the New York Giants are signing veteran defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. Rapoport notes that a deal between the two sides had been in the works for some time now.

Phillips, 31, played the last two seasons for the Buffalo Bills. He also had a previous stint with the Bills from 2018-19, overlapping with Daboll’s time there. While the two worked on different sides of the ball (Daboll was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo), they are still very familiar to each other.

The signing of Phillips definitely isn’t a bad one for the Giants either. In 14 spot appearances for the Bills last season, Phillips had 15 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a career-high five passes defended. He has tremendous size at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds and should give the Giants a little more flexibility heading into the draft later this month (where they reportedly have some interesting plans).

Article Tags

Brian DabollJordan PhillipsNew York Giants
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus