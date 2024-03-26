Report: Surprise NFC team has explored moving into top 3 of draft

There has been little indication that any of the teams picking in the top three of the 2024 NFL Draft are willing to trade back, but one surprising team has reportedly inquired about the possibility.

The New York Giants have “loosely inquired” about acquiring one of the first three picks in the draft, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes. A deal seems unlikely, however, as the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots all need quarterbacks and have not shown any real interest in moving back.

Hughes also notes that there are people within the Giants organization who are high on Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. Most analysts expect those three quarterbacks to come off the board at pick No. 1, 2 and 3, with Williams going first to the Bears and the Commanders and Patriots selecting Daniels and Maye in some order.

The Giants currently have the No. 6 overall pick. They owe Daniel Jones $35.5 million in guaranteed money for next season, but that has not stopped them from doing their homework on the top quarterbacks in the draft.

Former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy has seen his stock rise heading into the draft, and the Giants reportedly met with him. There may be another NFC team that is looking to make an aggressive move up the board for a shot at drafting McCarthy.

Giants owner John Mara made it clear this week that he would support the team pursuing a quarterback early in the first round. That does not bode well for Jones’ future in New York.