Giants rookie wants people to take it easy on Henry Ruggs

Many people have piled on Henry Ruggs for killing a woman during a DUI car crash in Las Vegas, Nev. early Tuesday morning. But one NFL player thinks people should take it easier on the former Raiders wide receiver.

Kadarius Toney, who was a first-round pick by the New York Giants this season, shared a message on Twitter Wednesday. Toney urged people to go easier on Ruggs because everybody makes “mistakes.”

We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say….he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved 🙏🏽💯 — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) November 3, 2021

People have piled on Ruggs because he allegedly drove drunk, was speeding at 156 mph, and killed a young woman plus the young woman’s dog, while also seriously injuring his own girlfriend. He has been charged with two felonies and could face charges for possession of a firearm and for injuring his girlfriend.

The Raiders considered Ruggs’ actions to be worse than just a minor mistake and swiftly cut him on Tuesday night. Toney seems to believe that Ruggs already knows how badly he messed up and doesn’t need people bashing him excessively.

