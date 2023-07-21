 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 21, 2023

Giants sign former longtime Cowboys WR

July 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Cole Beasley catches a ball

Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are adding a wide receiver who is very familiar with the NFC East.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported on Friday that the Giants are signing Cole Beasley.

Beasley spent the first seven years of his career playing with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. He established himself as a strong slot receiver option.

Beasley then signed with the Buffalo Bills, for whom he played full seasons in 2019-2021. He also played two games for them in 2022, and two games for the Bucs.

With the Bills, Beasley’s offensive coordinator was Brian Daboll, who is now the Giants’ head coach. In Buffalo, Beasley had the best statistical seasons of his career. He averaged 4.85 catches and 51.2 yards per game during his Bills career, while catching 11 touchdowns.

Beasley is 34 and near the end of his career. He will be competing with Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson for playing time.

Article Tags

Cole BeasleyNew York Giants
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus