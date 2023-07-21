Giants sign former longtime Cowboys WR

The New York Giants are adding a wide receiver who is very familiar with the NFC East.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported on Friday that the Giants are signing Cole Beasley.

The #Giants are signing WR Cole Beasley, sources say. He reunites with Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator with the #Bills, and adds another veteran target for Daniel Jones. Year 12 in the NFL for Beasley back in the NFC East. pic.twitter.com/QT6h8OukxP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 21, 2023

Beasley spent the first seven years of his career playing with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. He established himself as a strong slot receiver option.

Beasley then signed with the Buffalo Bills, for whom he played full seasons in 2019-2021. He also played two games for them in 2022, and two games for the Bucs.

With the Bills, Beasley’s offensive coordinator was Brian Daboll, who is now the Giants’ head coach. In Buffalo, Beasley had the best statistical seasons of his career. He averaged 4.85 catches and 51.2 yards per game during his Bills career, while catching 11 touchdowns.

Beasley is 34 and near the end of his career. He will be competing with Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson for playing time.