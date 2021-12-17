Giants sign Jaylon Smith ahead of game against his former team

The New York Giants could have someone on defense ready for a revenge game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants are in need of linebacker help, and to that end the team signed longtime Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith to their practice squad Friday. Smith will have a chance to be promoted to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

How bout this one: The #Giants have signed former #Cowboys (& short-time Packers) linebacker Jaylon Smith to their practice squad, the team says. Giants LB corps hit by the flu this week. This wild week gets even more interesting 👀👀 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 17, 2021

Smith was one of the league’s best linebackers not that long ago. He was a Pro Bowl player in 2019, but his on-field performance declined to the point that it no longer justified his salary. Smith understood that, though he didn’t lose confidence in himself either.

Still only 26, Smith had 154 total tackles for the Cowboys last season. An opportunity to play regularly for the Giants down the stretch would give teams a look at him down the stretch as he tries to find a job for 2022.