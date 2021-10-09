 Skip to main content
Saturday, October 9, 2021

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

October 9, 2021
by Dan Benton

Jaylon Smith

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler.

The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however.

Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on Smith’s 2022 salary. He was owed $9.2 million, which would have become fully guaranteed had he remained on the roster as of March 20, 2022. But even beyond that, Smith had an injury guarantee.

Said guarantee stated that if Smith couldn’t pass the team’s physical leading up to March 20, 2022, they would still have to pay him the $9.2 million. So rather than risking it this season, Dallas opted to eat the dead cap space and move on.

It was a business decision and one Smith understood in the end.

Smith signed a one-year contract with the Green Bay Packers shortly after his Cowboys release. And if he plays at the “elite” level he expects of himself, it’s likely that the Packers sign Smith to a long-term deal following the conclusion of the season.

