Giants sign veteran QB amid Daniel Jones injury

The New York Giants are onto their Plan D at the quarterback position.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Giants have signed veteran QB Jacob Eason, who worked out for them earlier in the day, to their practice squad. The move comes after the season-ending ACL tear suffered by starter Daniel Jones in Week 9.

Eason, a 2020 draftee, has bounced around several different teams to this point of his NFL career. He has already been on Indianapolis (the team that drafted him), Seattle, Carolina, and San Francisco, making the Giants his fifth total stop. Eason only has two total game appearances under his belt thus far, neither of which were starts.

But unfortunately for the 2-7 Giants, they don’t have a lot of better options right now with Jones done for the year and his backup also recently going on injured reserve. That leaves the undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito (who has thrown for one touchdown and two interceptions over two games for the Giants thus far) and now Eason to possibly contend for the starting role (with journeyman Matt Barkley on the depth chart as well).