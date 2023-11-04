Giants place 2 notable skill players on injured reserve

The hits just keep on coming for the 2-6 New York Giants.

Field Yates of ESPN reported Saturday that the Giants have placed two of last week’s starters on injured reserve — quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Darren Waller. Both players will now miss at least the next four games as a result.

The former Pro Bowler Taylor was forced to exit the Giants’ Week 8 loss to the New York Jets with a rib injury and even had to be taken to the hospital. He was replaced at quarterback by undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. Waller, an ex-Pro Bowler himself, also had to leave the game against the Jets early because of his hamstring. Second-year Daniel Bellinger now steps into the TE1 role for the Giants.

The earliest that either Taylor or Waller will be eligible to return is in Week 14 against Green Bay on Dec. 11 (the Giants have a bye in Week 13). If there is any good news for the last-place G-Men though, they are at least about to get another big-name player back from injury.