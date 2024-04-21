Giants willing to trade up in draft for 1 specific QB?

The New York Giants have done their homework on all of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft, and there may be one in particular that they view as a potential franchise cornerstone.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan published a story on Sunday in which he examined how three top QB prospects — Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy — might fit with the Giants. According to Raanan, there is a “strong belief” by some around the NFL that Maye is the quarterback New York wants.

Raanan noted how Maye has some similar characteristics to Josh Allen. Giants head coach Brian Daboll played a significant role in Allen’s development when Daboll was the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.

“Maye is the one who could force New York to mortgage part of its future in order to address the most important position on the roster,” Raanan wrote. “He also could benefit from sitting a year behind Daniel Jones.”

The Giants have the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. Caleb Williams is a lock to go No. 1 to the Chicago Bears. Most analysts expect Daniels, Maye and McCarthy to come off the board with the next three picks in some order. That means the Giants would likely have to trade up a few spots if they want to have a chance to draft Maye.

It is hardly a surprise that the Giants want a quarterback. They still owe Jones $35.5 million in guaranteed money for next season, but there have been several signs that New York is not committed to the former Duke star. Even Giants owner John Mara said he would support his decision-makers taking a quarterback at No. 6 or moving up even higher.

Maye started the last two seasons at North Carolina. He passed for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, along with 1,209 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns during his college career. Many believe he could benefit from at least a year on the bench, so the situation in New York might make sense for him.