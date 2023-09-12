Giants work out 3-time All-Pro skill player

The New York Giants are looking to make upgrades after getting curb-stomped in their first game of the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that veteran Andre Roberts is among the wide receivers that the Giants are working out this week. The 35-year-old Roberts doubles as both a wideout and a return specialist (his main skill).

A former third-round pick, Roberts has made three All-Pro teams in his 13-year NFL career. He also led the league in kickoff return yards twice (in 2018 and 2021).

Rookie Eric Gray has opened up the season as the Giants’ main return man, but he only got a chance to return one punt for seven yards in the team’s 40-0 Week 1 beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. If the G-Men decide that they want someone with more experience to handle the return duties, Roberts, who has been around the block many times, would be a high-quality option.