 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 5, 2024

Giants WR has funny concern about mistaken identity in Brazil

September 5, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Darius Slayton looks ahead

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) watches the game from the side line during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, and wide receiver Darius Slayton seems a bit concerned about being confused for one of his opponents.

Earlier this week, Eagles defensive back Darius Slay said on his “Big Play Slay” podcast that he is not looking forward to playing a game in São Paulo, Brazil, because “the crime rate is crazy.” Slay said he told his family not to travel for the game because of safety concerns.

On Wednesday, Slayton took to social media to make sure the people of Brazil do not get him mixed up with Slay since the two players have such similar names.

“Dear people of Brazil my name is Darius SlayTON I play WR for the Giants i am innocent,” Slayton wrote on X.

For what it’s worth, Slay apologized after his comments about Brazil went viral.

“I want to apologize to anyone I offended, that wasn’t my intention. I’m Looking forward to playing in your beautiful country and i’ve heard yall are very passionate just like our amazing Eagles fan. Just a few more days, can’t wait!!!” Slay wrote on X Tuesday.

Slay is not the only player who has expressed concern about playing a game in Brazil, but you can understand why Slayton does not want to be dragged into the mix. He has probably already heard some backlash over comments that had nothing to do with him.

The Giants and Eagles will face one another in Brazil on Friday night.

Article Tags

Darius SlayDarius SlaytonNew York Giants
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus