Giants WR has funny concern about mistaken identity in Brazil

The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, and wide receiver Darius Slayton seems a bit concerned about being confused for one of his opponents.

Earlier this week, Eagles defensive back Darius Slay said on his “Big Play Slay” podcast that he is not looking forward to playing a game in São Paulo, Brazil, because “the crime rate is crazy.” Slay said he told his family not to travel for the game because of safety concerns.

On Wednesday, Slayton took to social media to make sure the people of Brazil do not get him mixed up with Slay since the two players have such similar names.

“Dear people of Brazil my name is Darius SlayTON I play WR for the Giants i am innocent,” Slayton wrote on X.

Dear people of Brazil my name is Darius SlayTON I play WR for the Giants i am innocent — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) September 4, 2024

For what it’s worth, Slay apologized after his comments about Brazil went viral.

“I want to apologize to anyone I offended, that wasn’t my intention. I’m Looking forward to playing in your beautiful country and i’ve heard yall are very passionate just like our amazing Eagles fan. Just a few more days, can’t wait!!!” Slay wrote on X Tuesday.

I want to apologize to anyone I offended, that wasn’t my intention. I’m

Looking forward to playing in your beautiful country and i’ve heard yall are very passionate just like our amazing Eagles fan. Just a few more days, can’t wait!!!! #FlyEaglesFly — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) September 4, 2024

Slay is not the only player who has expressed concern about playing a game in Brazil, but you can understand why Slayton does not want to be dragged into the mix. He has probably already heard some backlash over comments that had nothing to do with him.

The Giants and Eagles will face one another in Brazil on Friday night.