AJ Brown suggests Eagles have strict rules during Brazil trip

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to travel to Brazil for their regular season opener, but it does not sound like the team will have a lot of time or capability to check out the country.

In an interview this week, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown said the team was given an extensive list of things to avoid in Sao Paulo, where the Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers next Friday. Brown made it sound like the list was so comprehensive, he didn’t even want to risk leaving his hotel room except to play the game.

“We had a meeting yesterday, and there were a whole bunch of ‘Don’t Do’s,'” Brown said, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “So I’m just trying to go down there and win a football game, and come back home … But after hearing all this stuff, I’m probably going to be in my room.”

Brown did not give specifics, but he suggested that the list contained a lot of very strict instructions.

“Things that we would normally do here, even something as simple as walking down the street with your phone in your hand, and stuff like that, which is kind of crazy, so it’s alright,” Brown said.

This is not the first time we’ve heard players a bit concerned about what might be waiting for them in Brazil. Packers running back Josh Jacobs said players were told not to wear green in Sao Paulo due to the color’s significance to some local gangs, though the league publicly disputed such claims.

Either way, Brown does not sound eager to check the area out, no matter how much he may be allowed to. Both teams might want to simply take care of business and head back home.