Girlfriend Camille Kostek reveals Rob Gronkowski’s favorite SI model

Camille Kostek is once again featured in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but the former New England Patriots cheerleader isn’t even her own boyfriend’s favorite model. That honor apparently belongs to rookie Tanaye White.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “This is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson,” Kostek revealed that White is her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski’s favorite SI model. The reason? White hit it off with Gronk’s dog.

“Rob was there to come and pick me up from the shoot and he brought the dog,” Kostek explained, as transcribed by Stephanie Nolasco of FOX News. “And so of course he brought the dog out onto the beach at the shoot and Tanaye was there and she was like babysitting a little bit. … So he told me that that’s his favorite model because she’s so great with Ralphie. So Rob loves Tanaye.”

For what it’s worth, there is no jealousy. Kostek said she has gotten to know White and is more excited to see her photos than she is any other model’s this year.

Kostek and Gronkowski have been dating for several years now, so the relationship is obviously serious. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, Kostek revealed the slick way in which Gronk first introduced himself to her.

If nothing else, fans now know the way to Gronk’s heart — just be nice to his dog.

