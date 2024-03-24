Gisele Bundchen says she did not cheat on Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen is denying any insinuations from Tom Brady’s camp that she cheated on her ex-husband.

Bundchen conducted an interview with The New York Times to promote her new cookbook. In the interview, Bundchen said that the suggestion that she cheated on Brady “is a lie.”

“I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid. I don’t want to open myself up to all of that,” Bundchen added.

Bundchen also said that nobody except for her and Brady know what really happened in their relationship.

Brady and Bundchen announced their divorce in October, 2022 after being married for 13 years. They have two children together — Ben and Vivian — while Brady has an older son from a previous relationship.

Since their divorce, Brady has been seen dating model Irina Shayk. Bundchen has been dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Going back to November 2022, there were rumors that Bundchen was dating Valente. But it wasn’t until last month that People confirmed the two were officially dating. The outlet even said Bundchen and Valente had been dating since June 2023. In response to that report, a Brady source reportedly said the relationship probably began in 2021. Bundchen is denying that is the case.