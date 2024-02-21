Tom Brady reportedly thinks Gisele is lying about her relationship with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady’s sources reportedly think that Gisele Bundchen is lying about her relationship with Joaquim Valente.

Gisele and her children were photographed with Valente in Costa Rica in Nov. 22, but the two were said to be friends at the time. Valente was said to be the jiu-jitsu instructor for Gisele and her children.

The relationship status between Gisele and Valente has apparently since changed.

On Tuesday, People confirmed that Gisele and Valente are dating. The gossip outlet said the two have been dating since June 2023.

However, sources from Brady’s side told TMZ Sports that they dispute when the relationship between Gisele and Valente began. They apparently believe the relationship has been ongoing since 2021.

If the relationship has been going on since 2021, that would provide a whole new spin to the divorce between Brady and Gisele. The two did not announce their divorce publicly until October 2022.

Did Gisele’s relationship with Valente begin in 2021 or 2023? That’s what is now in question. But what’s not in question is that the relationsip between the two seems to now be official.