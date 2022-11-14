Gisele rumored to have new boyfriend after Tom Brady split

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced last month that they have finalized their divorce, and rumors are already swirling that Gisele is in a new romantic relationship.

Riley Cardoza of Page Six shared some photos on Monday morning that showed Bundchen and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente out together in Costa Rica over the weekend. Gisele and Valente were spotted out to dinner with Bundchen and Brady’s two children, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian.

Gisele has known Valente since at least 2021, when she did a photo shoot with Joaquim and his brothers, Pedro and Gui. The three brothers own and operate a jiu-jitsu training company called Valente Brothers.

Bundchen shared a video on Instagram back in February that showed her training with Joaquim. She called the Valente brothers “awesome teachers.” Brady commented on the video by writing, “you never cease to amaze me.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star also shared a post on Twitter, joking that his “days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered.” That post has since been deleted.

A source connected to Bundchen told TMZ that Gisele and Joaquim are not dating and that one of the other Valente brothers also joined the two on their trip to Costa Rica. A source close to Brady seems to believe Gisele and Joaquim are romantically involved and said “it always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage.”

It is unclear how abrupt the end to Brady and Gisele’s marriage was, but we know there was at least one big reason Gisele wanted a split.

Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, were married for more than 13 years. The quarterback recently opened up about the difficulties of balancing football with his family life.