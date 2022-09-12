Gisele tweets Tom Brady message before Buccaneers’ opener

Whatever issues Tom Brady and Gisele may or may not be having in their marriage, they are determined not to show it publicly.

Just before kickoff of Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, Gisele sent a supportive tweet rooting for both Brady and the Buccaneers.

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

This is certainly noteworthy if you believe the rumors surrounding Brady and his marriage right now. Reports have indicated that Brady and his wife are at odds over his decision to return to the NFL after his brief retirement. If nothing else, Gisele’s tweet suggests that however much she disapproves of her husband’s decision to play again in 2022, she’s at least paying a basic amount of attention to his performances.

Perhaps Gisele is feeling a bit more diplomatic in light of reports that Brady has already made a big decision about his future beyond 2022.