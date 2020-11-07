Giants reportedly bench Golden Tate due to ‘effort’ issues

Golden Tate has been clashing with the New York Giants lately, and the team has taken yet another step to indicate just how far out of favor he has fallen.

According to Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tate has not traveled with the Giants for Sunday’s game against Washington. A source cited “effort and performance” as the key reasons behind the decision.

Tate will be allowed to return to the team next week if things improve, according to the report.

The Tate drama has played itself out in public over the past week. Both Tate and his wife made clear their displeasure with his role in the offense last Monday, with Tate doing so through this celebration. The team took notice, and Tate was disciplined for that celebration. That seemed to be the end of it, but perhaps more took place behind closed doors during the week.

Tate has 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns this season. The Giants could potentially get out of the final two years of his four-year deal with minimal financial penalty after this season, and it seems increasingly likely that they might do that.