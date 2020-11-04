Giants discipline Golden Tate over touchdown celebration

Golden Tate appears to be in the doghouse with the New York Giants.

Giants coach Joe Judge said Wednesday that Tate did not take part in the team’s walkthrough due to an internal matter, via Jordan Ranaan of ESPN. There was no reason given, but it was pretty clear in retrospect why the Giants were frustrated with the wide receiver.

Tate caught a touchdown pass Monday and used the moment to yell “throw me the ball!” at the camera. In addition, Tate’s wife ripped the Giants for his lack of targets in a post you can see here.

Naturally, teams don’t take too kindly to that sort of thing. Tate being held out of a walkthrough isn’t a huge punishment, but it definitely sends a message.

Tate has 22 catches and two touchdown receptions this season. He’s only been targeted six times in the past three games.