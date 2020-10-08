Golden Tate will not discuss Jalen Ramsey fight

Anyone looking for answers on Sunday’s fight between Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey won’t be getting them from Tate.

The New York Giants wide receiver repeatedly refused to comment on what happened between himself and Ramsey on Sunday, when the two players threw punches in a postgame fight on the field.

“I don’t even want to backpedal and discuss that because I don’t think going back there is going to help us this week,” Tate said Thursday, via Art Stapleton of USA Today. “I really don’t want to draw any more attention or put any more highlights out there that don’t have anything to do with Dallas.”

Despite Tate’s lack of comment, this is probably the reason they fought.

Tate’s coach also said the wide receiver didn’t start the fight and was simply defending himself.

We haven’t heard much about Ramsey’s side. It’s clear that Tate, though, is eager to move on.