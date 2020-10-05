Jalen Ramsey dumped Golden Tate’s pregnant sister Breanna for a dancer

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate got into a fight after Sunday’s game between their teams, and a family beef explains the tension.

Ramsey used to be in a relationship with Tate’s sister, Breanna. The two have two children together, including a daughter born in September, 2019.

Breanna Tate, who ran track at Ole Miss, was dumped by Ramsey in the summer while she was pregnant, according to the New York Post.

Then Ramsey reportedly posted a photo on social media last October of him with his new girlfriend, Monica Giavanna. Giavanna is a dancer and model, according to her Instagram. She and Ramsey broke up earlier this year.

Go back to last year though, and Golden Tate’s issues with Ramsey were simmering. He indicated on Twitter he planned on confronting Ramsey when they saw each other.

He know he gonna have to see me. — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 24, 2019

Ramsey responded a day later, saying he didn’t have to explain himself to anyone.

Despite their issues, Ramsey actively posted on Instagram about his daughters with Breanna Tate. He posted a photo on Instagram of his daughters on National Daughters Day.

Now you understand the background that explains why Ramsey and Tate got in a fight after the Rams’ 17-9 win over the Giants.

The postgame fight is nothing new for Ramsey. He had an issue with Marcus Peters last year. He infamously got into a fight with A.J. Green in 2017.

Given the way Ramsey used to use girlfriends for trash talk, it’s no surprise that came around against him.