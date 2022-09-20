Good news surfaces about Dane Jackson after frightening collision

Buffalo Bills defensive back Dane Jackson left Monday night’s game in an ambulance after suffering a frightening injury, but fortunately the news has been all positive since.

Jackson’s head and neck bent back awkwardly after he was inadvertently hit by teammate Tremaine Edmunds, who was trying to assist with a tackle. The Bills said Jackson was taken to Erie County Medical Center for X-rays and a CT scan. They later announced that he had full movement in all of his extremities.

On Tuesday morning, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared even better news. He reported that Jackson walked out of the hospital under his own power and was able to go home on Monday night. All signs are that the former 7th-round pick avoided a major injury.

From @gmfb: Great news on #Bills CB Dane Jackson. He’s home after walking out of the hospital last night following that scary scene on the field in the game against the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/YFfvxsWsGm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022

Given how terrible the play looked, that is pretty remarkable. It sounds like Jackson has a chance to return to the Bills in the near future.

Jackson is in his third NFL season. He had 41 tackles in 17 games last season.