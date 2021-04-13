Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, wins Miss Kansas USA

The Kansas City Chiefs may not have won the Super Bowl this year, but their ownership group at least has something to celebrate.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, was crowned Miss Kansas USA this weekend.

Gracie was grateful to win the competition.

OH MY GOODNESS! Dreams do come true! I cannot put into words how honored I am to join the VANBROS family and Miss Kansas USA legacy and represent the amazing state of Kansas! Thank you to everyone who believed in me and to God for making my prayers a reality. pic.twitter.com/MrpCklz58a — Gracie Hunt (@gracelynhunt) April 12, 2021

Gracie comes from some excellent bloodlines when it comes to winning a beauty contest. Her mother Tavia was Miss Missouri Teen USA and Miss Kansas USA. Tavia congratulated Gracie in an Instagram post:

Gracie has also competed in the Miss International contest for the state of Texas.

Hunt works for the Chiefs in their marketing department. She is an NFL Style spokesmodel and an ambassador for the Special Olympics. And now she is carrying on the family tradition of being Miss Kansas USA.