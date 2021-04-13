 Skip to main content
Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, wins Miss Kansas USA

April 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Gracie Hunt

The Kansas City Chiefs may not have won the Super Bowl this year, but their ownership group at least has something to celebrate.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, was crowned Miss Kansas USA this weekend.

Gracie was grateful to win the competition.

Gracie comes from some excellent bloodlines when it comes to winning a beauty contest. Her mother Tavia was Miss Missouri Teen USA and Miss Kansas USA. Tavia congratulated Gracie in an Instagram post:

Gracie has also competed in the Miss International contest for the state of Texas.

Hunt works for the Chiefs in their marketing department. She is an NFL Style spokesmodel and an ambassador for the Special Olympics. And now she is carrying on the family tradition of being Miss Kansas USA.

