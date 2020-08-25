Grant Delpit suffers torn Achilles tendon

The injury news on Grant Delpit is as bad as feared.

Delpit was carted off the field during a Cleveland Browns practice on Monday. There were concerns that he suffered a torn Achilles tendon, and that has unfortunately been confirmed.

Delpit will now be unable to play in his rookie season due to the injury, which typically requires a year of recovery.

Delpit was the No. 44 overall pick by the Browns in April’s draft. The safety was a three-year starter at LSU and a key contributor for their national championship team. He recorded 65 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Delpit was expected to start at free safety for Cleveland. In addition to Delpit, the Browns also have seen cornerback Kevin Johnson suffer from a lacerated liver.