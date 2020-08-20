Browns’ Kevin Johnson hospitalized with lacerated liver

Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson was hospitalized this week after he suffered an injury in practice that turned out to be very serious.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed on Thursday that Johnson suffered a lacerated liver in practice the day before. The injury occurred when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on Johnson. Trainers initially believed it was an abdominal injury before determining it was something much more severe.

Johnson was diving to break up a pass intended for Bryant when the injury happened.

“[We] would’ve preferred that he held back instead out of an abundance of caution and not dive for it, but they kind of both dove and Harrison landed on top of him,” Stefanski said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “Really unfortunate, unlucky. Hoping for him that he will be back when he is ready. Really the most important thing right now is that he is safe, and we want him to get well very soon.”

Johnson will remain in the hospital for another day for observation.

The Browns signed Johnson to a one-year, $3.5 million deal this offseason. He spent the 2019 season with the Buffalo Bills and was with the Houston Texans for four years prior to that.