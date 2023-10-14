Great Broncos Halloween setup goes viral

Halloween may still be over two weeks away but things are already quite scary in Denver Broncos land.

Despite high expectations after the hiring of head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos have bombed out so far this season, compiling a record of 1-5 through six weeks. If that’s not frightening enough, they have surrendered a league-worst 200 points and are second-worst in the NFL with a -71 point differential.

Denver also made the worst kind of NFL history earlier this season, falling to the Miami Dolphins by a score of 70-20. And no, that “70” is not a typo.

Needless to say, Broncos fans aren’t exactly riding high at Mile High this year. Instead, they’re struggling through each week as they vomit plasma like the Eleanor, the librarian from the original Ghostbusters.

In fact, one Broncos fan perfectly encapsulated that — puke and all — with an incredibly impressive Halloween display that has gone viral over the past 24 hours.

This Broncos themed Halloween display deserves an award. pic.twitter.com/8jjqhcsAhL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 13, 2023

The “Broncos watch party” themed display features not only the aforementioned 70-20 loss to the Dolphins, which is being taken in by a distraught skeleton, and plasma spew, but it also includes several notable headstones: Russell Wilson’s $165 million in guaranteed money, Denver’s playoff hopes, any semblance of a defense and, of course, “relevancy.”

“My Denver Broncos themed Halloween display. Probably gonna make some new friends in the neighborhood with this,” the homeowner wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Forget just the neighborhood. This display is going to have him making friends with miserable Broncos fans all over the country.