New Chargers OC has interesting quote about Justin Herbert

New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman offered up a somewhat bizarre quote about the team’s offense and the best way he can help quarterback Justin Herbert.

Roman spoke to reporters on Thursday and said he wants to establish an elite running game to complement Herbert. One quote in particular caught the attention of many, as he suggested it is something Herbert has never benefitted from.

“Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game?” Roman said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “… We don’t know, but I can imagine what it might look like. So that’s kind of the vision.”

We might have more of an idea than Roman thinks. Austin Ekeler is well-regarded as a running back, and he finished in the top ten in AP Offensive Player of the Year voting in 2022. Admittedly, Ekeler has never had a 1,000-yard season, and 722 of his 1,637 scrimmage yards that season came in the passing game, but it is not as if Herbert has never had backfield talent around him. In fairness to Roman, however, the Chargers’ backfield has never been statistically elite with Herbert running the offense.

Roman is known for leaning on the running game as an offensive coordinator, which is why Jim Harbaugh’s decision to hire him raised some eyebrows. That commitment will continue with the Chargers, but he clearly feels it will make Herbert better.