Guy Fieri responds to JJ Watt getting mocked over his Super Bowl hair

Some celebrities are having fun with JJ Watt’s hair situation. The best reaction of all came from Guy Fieri.

Watt is an analyst for CBS and was part of the network’s coverage of Super Bowl LVIII. The 34-year-old former defensive star raised eyebrows with the new hairstyle he debuted for the big game.

Watt looked like a 20-something-year-old straight out of the 2000s with his ‘do. He even joked about the situation on X after receiving some feedback.

But some celebrities have Watt’s back.

Food Network star Guy Fieri, who has a similar spiky hairstyle, backed Watt with a post on X.

“I for one thought it was a good look @JJWatt,” Fieri’s X account wrote.

Fieri of course has continued to rock the ‘do that contributed to his rise to fame in the 2000s.

Actor Rob McElhenney joked about Watt’s hair too and how it made the analyst fit in perfectly with boy band NSYNC.

Maybe Watt will be a trend-setter as people roll back the clock to the early 2000s and start frosting their tips and spiking their hair again.