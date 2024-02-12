JJ Watt responds after getting clowned for his funky hair at Super Bowl

Former NFL star JJ Watt was not in uniform Sunday during Super Bowl LVIII. But the All-Pro edge rusher still found himself under the spotlight thanks to his hair.

Watt served as an analyst for the Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Fans watching at home couldn’t help but notice Watt’s hair, which looked straight out of a 2000s time capsule.

Watt got completely clowned on social media for his NSYNC-inspired hairstyle. The 5-time Pro Bowler appeared to share the same hairdresser as Guy Fieri.

JJ Watt headed to prom 2002 after this pic.twitter.com/0l6MDKw264 — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) February 12, 2024

Usher JJ Watt’s hair

🤝

Bringing us back

to middle school pic.twitter.com/lnUpftceM6 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 12, 2024

JJ Watt’s hair rn pic.twitter.com/1QDhqyyppT — Uncle Bobby (@BobbytheBause) February 12, 2024

JJ Watt right now pic.twitter.com/Q6uE386jwx — Steve Hahn (@Hahn_Steve75) February 12, 2024

Even Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari dunked on Watt for his eccentric hair.

Is anyone gonna say something to @JJWatt about his hair? Cause that ain’t it. Looks like he was electrocuted getting out of bed. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) February 12, 2024

The online mockery wasn’t lost on Watt. The former Houston Texans legend responded to the ridicule on X.

“You ever switch up your hair and wonder if anyone will notice?

“They notice,” wrote Watt.

You ever switch up your hair and wonder if anyone will notice? They notice. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2024

Fans won’t ever forget how dominant JJ Watt was on defense throughout his 12-year NFL career. They likely won’t be forgetting Watt’s Super Bowl hairdo anytime soon either.