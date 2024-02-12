 Skip to main content
JJ Watt responds after getting clowned for his funky hair at Super Bowl

February 11, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
JJ Watt with funky hair during Super Bowl broadcast

Former NFL star JJ Watt was not in uniform Sunday during Super Bowl LVIII. But the All-Pro edge rusher still found himself under the spotlight thanks to his hair.

Watt served as an analyst for the Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Fans watching at home couldn’t help but notice Watt’s hair, which looked straight out of a 2000s time capsule.

Watt got completely clowned on social media for his NSYNC-inspired hairstyle. The 5-time Pro Bowler appeared to share the same hairdresser as Guy Fieri.

Even Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari dunked on Watt for his eccentric hair.

The online mockery wasn’t lost on Watt. The former Houston Texans legend responded to the ridicule on X.

“You ever switch up your hair and wonder if anyone will notice?

“They notice,” wrote Watt.

Fans won’t ever forget how dominant JJ Watt was on defense throughout his 12-year NFL career. They likely won’t be forgetting Watt’s Super Bowl hairdo anytime soon either.

