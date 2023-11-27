Haason Reddick calls out 49ers ahead of NFC Championship rematch

Philadelphia Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick had a message for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of next week’s NFC Championship rematch.

Reddick called out the 49ers, saying their Week 13 game will be a chance for them to prove themselves after the playoff game was derailed by the injury to quarterback Brock Purdy.

“Talk is cheap,” Reddick told KYW Newsradio’s Dave Uram. “They get to come back in the Linc. It was a lot of boo hoos last year, a lot of crying, a lot of what if, a lot of this, a lot of that. They get a chance to come back in here, line that s–t up and prove it again.”

The Eagles beat the 49ers 31-7 in the 2023 NFC Championship. For San Francisco, the game comes with an asterisk, as injuries to both Purdy and backup Josh Johnson left the Niners without any healthy quarterbacks for the bulk of the game. The situation was significant enough that it actually led to an NFL rule change.

The 49ers have long felt that things could have been very different if their starting quarterback had stayed healthy. Reddick sounds skeptical that things will be different this time around, but he is ready for the challenge.