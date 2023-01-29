Josh Johnson knocked out of 49ers-Eagles game with concussion

The San Francisco 49ers were in brutal shape with quarterback injuries against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The Niners entered the game with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback. Purdy began the season as the team’s third-string QB behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, who both suffered major injuries. But Purdy got injured after being hit while trying to throw a pass on San Francisco’s first possession. He was replaced by Josh Johnson.

Then in the third quarter, Johnson got hit in the arm by Ndamukong Suh as he was trying to throw a pass on a second down play. Not only was Johnson hit in the arm while trying to throw, but he also hit his head on the turf afterwards.

Johnson was taken to the locker room for a concussion check.

#SFvsPHI @DignityHealth injury update: QB Josh Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2023

After Johnson exited the game, Purdy came back in for a 3rd-and-14 play. He handed off to Christian McCaffrey, and the Niners ended up punting on fourth down.

Then on their next possession, Purdy was at quarterback and handed off twice and threw a screen before San Francisco punted.

The 49ers’ emergency quarterback were said to be Kyle Juszczyk and McCaffrey.