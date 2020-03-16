pixel 1
Monday, March 16, 2020

Halapoulivaati Vaitai to sign with Lions

March 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Detroit Lions have made a big move to land Big V.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Lions will sign Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a five-year deal worth $50 million.

After cutting Rick Wagner earlier in the week, the Lions needed a starter at right tackle. Vaitai should fill that role after being squeezed out of a starting job by the depth the Philadelphia Eagles had.

Vaitai has started 20 games in four seasons. It’ll be a big step up for him starting full time, but the Lions clearly believe he can do it considering how much money they’re giving him. It’s a risk, but clearly one they don’t mind taking.


