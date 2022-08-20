Video: Harrison Butker nails 72-yard field goal during warmups

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker might wind up getting a surprise PED test based on the field goal he kicked on Saturday prior to the Chiefs’ preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz captured video of Butker launching a 72-yard kick through the uprights during warmups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Butker, who kicks with his right foot, had the ball lined up near the right hash mark at around the opposing 38-yard line. Already in position, the video showed Butker taking his standard three steps to the ball and driving it through the air and over the crossbar. A group of spectators cheered loudly, signaling that the kick was indeed good.

Although the kick was made without the pressures of an in-game situation, it was done with a real snap and hold. Butker’s 72-yard bomb would have obliterated the 66-yard NFL record set by Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker last season.

Butker also made a kick from around 65 yards, which matched the distance of the kick made by Chiefs safety and likely emergency kicker Justin Reid during training camp (see video here).

Last season, Butker was 25-of-28 on field goals, including a long of 56 yards, and made 47 of his 49 extra point attempts.