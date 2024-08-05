Harrison Butker becomes NFL’s new highest-paid kicker

The Kansas City Chiefs have made Harrison Butker the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Butker has agreed to a new four-year extension worth $25.6 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Butker was heading into the final year of his previous deal, and negotiated the extension himself.

Harrison Butker had one year remaining on the five-year, $20.3 million deal that he signed in 2019 that was scheduled to pay him $3.945 million this season. Now he adds on four more years to become the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. https://t.co/EMMxvwmLrd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2024

Butker’s new deal carries a $17.75 million guarantee. With an average annual value of $6.4 million, Butker eclipses Justin Tucker of the Ravens and Jake Elliott of the Eagles, who previously averaged $6 million per year.

Butker has positioned himself as one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL. He connected on 33 of his 35 field goal attempts in 2023, including five-of-five from over 50 yards. He involved himself in some controversy this offseason, but it may have simply made him more popular, and the Chiefs clearly have no concerns about his abilities.