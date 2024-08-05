 Skip to main content
Harrison Butker becomes NFL’s new highest-paid kicker

August 5, 2024
by Grey Papke
Harrison Butker in pads

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have made Harrison Butker the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Butker has agreed to a new four-year extension worth $25.6 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Butker was heading into the final year of his previous deal, and negotiated the extension himself.

Butker’s new deal carries a $17.75 million guarantee. With an average annual value of $6.4 million, Butker eclipses Justin Tucker of the Ravens and Jake Elliott of the Eagles, who previously averaged $6 million per year.

Butker has positioned himself as one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL. He connected on 33 of his 35 field goal attempts in 2023, including five-of-five from over 50 yards. He involved himself in some controversy this offseason, but it may have simply made him more popular, and the Chiefs clearly have no concerns about his abilities.

